McDonough, GA
5345 Yellow Pine Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

5345 Yellow Pine Drive

5345 Yellow Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Yellow Pine Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have any available units?
5345 Yellow Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 5345 Yellow Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Yellow Pine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Yellow Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 Yellow Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5345 Yellow Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
