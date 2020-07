500 TULIP LANE

Amenities

New Homes For Rent

APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Showing By Appointment



Contact: Christle at: 678) 863-0707



INTERIOR DELUXE FEATURES



4 Bedrooms - 2.5-Baths



2 ½” inch Wood plank floor or equal in Foyer and Powder Room

Granite countertops in Kitchen

Antique Nickel Finish Hardware Décor

Smooth Ceiling Throughout Home

Carpet in all Bedrooms/Family/Living Rooms and Dining

Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Great Room & Master Bedroom

Sherwin-Williams Paint, Interior & Exterior

In-Home Wiring Package

Cable Connectivity in Great Room & All Bedrooms

Braced for Ceiling Fan in All Secondary bedrooms

Pre-wired Security System

Smoke Detector on Each Level & All Bedrooms

Walk-in Closets

Wire Shelving in Closets & Pantry

Safety Pan & Drain in Top Floor Laundry Rooms

Chrome Plumbing Fixtures in All Bathrooms

OWNER'S SUITE FEATURES



Separate Bath Tub and Shower

Cultured Marble Countertops

Vinyl Tile Flooring in Master Bath

KITCHEN HIGHLIGHTS



36 inch Oak or equal wood Cabinets

Laminate Countertops with stainless Drop in Sink

Black Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Circulation Hood

Kitchen Faucet

Kitchen Pantry

Recessed Icemaker Connections

ENERGY EFFICIENT/WATER SAVING CONSTRUCTION



Air Tight Spray-Foam Insulation

R-30 Ceiling Insulation in Flat Ceilings

Low-E Double Pane Insulated Vinyl Windows with Tilt-in Sash

Energy Efficient Electric Heating

Programmable Thermostat

Sealed Openings for Pipes/Wiring to Prevent Air Infiltration

Weatherproof Electrical Outlets, Front & Rear

Insulated Exterior Doors with Single Cylinder Dead Bolt Locks

CONSTRUCTION FEATURES



Exteriors – Front: Stone or Brick & Siding, Side & Rear:

Concrete Siding



Engineered Floor

Tongue & Groove Sub Floors

150 AMP Service Panel

Steel Garage Door with Garage Opener

Continuous Aluminum Gutter & Downspouts

Landscape Package

Bermuda Sod Front, Side & Rear Yard

Hand-Selected Trees & Shrubs

Exterior Lights, Front & Rear

Exterior Water Faucets, Front & Rear