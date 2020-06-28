All apartments in McDonough
400 Canoga Court

400 Canoga Court · No Longer Available
Location

400 Canoga Court, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 giftcard with a 12 month lease! Located in a cul de sac, there is much to love about this move in ready home! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Canoga Court have any available units?
400 Canoga Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 400 Canoga Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Canoga Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Canoga Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Canoga Court is pet friendly.
Does 400 Canoga Court offer parking?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not offer parking.
Does 400 Canoga Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Canoga Court have a pool?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Canoga Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Canoga Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Canoga Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Canoga Court does not have units with air conditioning.
