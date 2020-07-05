All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 2154 Kellington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
2154 Kellington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2154 Kellington Drive

2154 Kellington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2154 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice eat-in kitchen! Great McDonough location. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths - a total of 1391 SF of living space. Fully fenced rear yard with a covered patio. Do not pass this one by!

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.
Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).
Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,335, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,335, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Kellington Drive have any available units?
2154 Kellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 2154 Kellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Kellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Kellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 Kellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive offer parking?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive have a pool?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Kellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 Kellington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College