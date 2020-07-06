All apartments in McDonough
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

1530 Logan Lane

1530 Logan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Logan Lane, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Logan Lane have any available units?
1530 Logan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1530 Logan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Logan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Logan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Logan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Logan Lane offer parking?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Logan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Logan Lane have a pool?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Logan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Logan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Logan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Logan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

