Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRIORITY GIVEN TO EARLY JULY MOVE-IN!



***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1300, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***



Please send questions via email to 227GoldieDrive@gohhp.com or TEXT ONLY 678-744-6375. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.



Cottage charm on large corner lot. Convenient to everything won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.