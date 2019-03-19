5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxurious END UNIT townhome in gated community with dramatic view of the Atlanta skyline from every level including the spacious, private deck. Walk into the beautiful open kitchen with hardwood floors, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and recessed & pendulum lighting - just perfect for entertaining! The extra wide staircase leads to the huge master bedroom with trey ceiling and spa-like garden tub in master bathroom. Full unfinished basement and custom shelves in attic will meet those extra storage needs.