Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl

5651 Cobblestone Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

5651 Cobblestone Creek Place, Mableton, GA 30126
Cobblestone Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxurious END UNIT townhome in gated community with dramatic view of the Atlanta skyline from every level including the spacious, private deck. Walk into the beautiful open kitchen with hardwood floors, granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and recessed & pendulum lighting - just perfect for entertaining! The extra wide staircase leads to the huge master bedroom with trey ceiling and spa-like garden tub in master bathroom. Full unfinished basement and custom shelves in attic will meet those extra storage needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have any available units?
5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have?
Some of 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have a pool?
No, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5651 Cobblestone Creek Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
