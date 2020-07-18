6766 Sunset Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Renovated 4 Br/2 Bath Ranch, Just Waiting For You To Move In To. New Carpets And Linoleum, Hardwoods And Neutral Paint Throughout. A Huge Master Bedroom With Private Entrance And Master Bath With Garden Tub. Sunny Kitchen With New Appliances. This House Is Perfect For Entertaining Guests. This Home Has Lots Of Wonderful Features And Is Move-in Ready. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Douglas;

Subdivision: Kull;

Sq Footage: 1070;

Yr Built: 1984;

Br: 4 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Lithia Springs;

Middle: Turner - Douglas;

High: Lithia Springs;

Smoking: No



