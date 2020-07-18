All apartments in Lithia Springs
6766 Sunset Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6766 Sunset Lane

6766 Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6766 Sunset Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Renovated 4 Br/2 Bath Ranch, Just Waiting For You To Move In To. New Carpets And Linoleum, Hardwoods And Neutral Paint Throughout. A Huge Master Bedroom With Private Entrance And Master Bath With Garden Tub. Sunny Kitchen With New Appliances. This House Is Perfect For Entertaining Guests. This Home Has Lots Of Wonderful Features And Is Move-in Ready. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Douglas;
Subdivision: Kull;
Sq Footage: 1070;
Yr Built: 1984;
Br: 4 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Lithia Springs;
Middle: Turner - Douglas;
High: Lithia Springs;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1958
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6766 Sunset Lane have any available units?
6766 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6766 Sunset Lane have?
Some of 6766 Sunset Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6766 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6766 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6766 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6766 Sunset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6766 Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6766 Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
