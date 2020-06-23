589 First St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful Saddle Cove Home!



This is a beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom home. The kitchen has new countertops, hardwood flooring, and a breakfast area. The home also has family room with fireplace, formal dining area, washer & dryer, and an unfinished bonus room upstairs great for extra storage!



Convenient to 316, shopping & dining!



Must SEE TODAY!!!



*Sorry NO Pets Allowed!



Schools: Simonton Elementary, J.E. Richards Middle, Central Gwinnett High School



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.

Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application