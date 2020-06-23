All apartments in Lawrenceville
589 First St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

589 First St

589 1st Street
Location

589 1st Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Saddle Cove Home!

This is a beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom home. The kitchen has new countertops, hardwood flooring, and a breakfast area. The home also has family room with fireplace, formal dining area, washer & dryer, and an unfinished bonus room upstairs great for extra storage!

Convenient to 316, shopping & dining!

Must SEE TODAY!!!

*Sorry NO Pets Allowed!

Schools: Simonton Elementary, J.E. Richards Middle, Central Gwinnett High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 First St have any available units?
589 First St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 589 First St have?
Some of 589 First St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 First St currently offering any rent specials?
589 First St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 First St pet-friendly?
No, 589 First St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 589 First St offer parking?
No, 589 First St does not offer parking.
Does 589 First St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 589 First St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 First St have a pool?
No, 589 First St does not have a pool.
Does 589 First St have accessible units?
No, 589 First St does not have accessible units.
Does 589 First St have units with dishwashers?
No, 589 First St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

