Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:46 AM

132 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
53 Units Available
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
256 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
23 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
66 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
40 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
30 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
32 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
35 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS... Call or email our leasing team today for details! Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1487 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
8 Units Available
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
980 sqft
1-2 bedroom, well-equipped apartments in a tranquil complex featuring a pool, tennis court and gym. I-85, several parks and lots of restaurants are just a short drive away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
5 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1255 sqft
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
285 Regal Drive
285 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1788 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
318 Springhaven Road
318 Springhaven Road, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1744 sqft
Available Now Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Springlake Cove Subdivision. New flooring. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Walk in attic storage area.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
71 Oxford Brook Way
71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1536 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1320 Howard Way
1320 Howard Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1637 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report. Lawrenceville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrenceville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lawrenceville rents declined significantly over the past month

Lawrenceville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrenceville stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lawrenceville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Lawrenceville over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents were up 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Lawrenceville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lawrenceville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lawrenceville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Lawrenceville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lawrenceville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrenceville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Lawrenceville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

