Apartment List
/
GA
/
lawrenceville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA with garage

Lawrenceville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1487 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1613 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
46 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
50 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
97 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
47 Units Available
The James at Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
29 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
367 Village Knoll Drive
367 Village Knoll Drive, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1571 Daniel Ln
1571 Daniel Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1600 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath in heart of the City of Lawrenceville within shopping districts 7 mins from Webb Ginn Forum, Scenic Hwy (Hwy 124) shopping, and 15 mins Mall of GA.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
888 Arbor Crowne Drive - 1
888 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1956 sqft
Well maintained townhome located in Lawrenceville City. Two car garage w/t fenced backyard. Hardwood floor on main level. Gas fireplace. Three spacious rooms upstair. Huge master room with sitting area. Tiled floor in bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
599 First Street
599 1st Street, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2541 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home near downtown Lawrenceville.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
318 Springhaven Road
318 Springhaven Road, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1744 sqft
Available Now Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Springlake Cove Subdivision. New flooring. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Walk in attic storage area.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2004 Wheylon Drive
2004 Wheylon Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1830 sqft
luxury townhome community in Lawrenceville. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1754 Creek Mill Trce
1754 Creek Mill Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,765
3697 sqft
Owner Financing Available - Renovated 5 Bedroom home with a full finished basement, 2 Car Garage, Deck, Patio and Kids Club House in the back. Too many upgrades to name. Home is zoned for some of the top rated schools in the area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1210 Mercury Drive
1210 Mercury Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1174 sqft
Owner requires 600+ Credit and $4500+ Income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch with Huge Fenced Backyard. Newer Hardwood Laminate and Paint Throughout the Home.
City Guide for Lawrenceville, GA

Greetings, all you fine Georgia peaches, and welcome to your Lawrenceville apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the Atlanta Metro Area, just 27 miles northeast of ATL, Lawrenceville is conveniently located and just teeming with wonderful apartments for rent. Looking to land the Lawrenceville rental of your dreams? Then start clicking away at the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve thrown together, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with “The Crepe Myrtle City’s” finest before...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lawrenceville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cheap apartments in Lawrenceville are available year-round for about $550, with spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments and townhomes typically going for around $800.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Lawrenceville? Luckily, you’ll find an assortment of pet-friendly rentals within the city limits, as well as a smattering of furnished apartments and short-term lease deals. You’ll also find a plethora of modern apartments (less than 20 years old) that come equipped with dynamite amenities (gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, walk-in closets, covered parking, patio/balcony, complimentary Wi-Fi, etc). Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment rental, and you’ll be kicking back in your new Lawrenceville pad before you know it!

Lawrenceville apartments come in all shapes and sizes, and are spread throughout the city. If you appreciate a more urban vibe, we recommend checking out some of the new luxury lofts that have sprouted up in historic downtown recently. Meanwhile, suburbanites will be glad to know that lots of apartments are available in the Allendale, Gloster, and Bethesda neighborhoods as well. Many landlords in Lawrenceville perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so you’ll need a reputable cosigner if your leasing history is a bit sketchy.

As far as fun and games go, Lawrenceville is home to a variety of parks, trails, museums, an aquatic center, zoo, and a smattering of unique eateries and drinking establishments in the revitalized downtown area. Factor in a low cost of living index, and some of the friendliest folks you’ll find anywhere in the Deep South, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Lawrenceville!

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for dream apartment and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Accessible ApartmentsLawrenceville Apartments under $1,000Lawrenceville Apartments under $1,100
Lawrenceville Apartments with BalconyLawrenceville Apartments with GarageLawrenceville Apartments with GymLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
Lawrenceville Apartments with PoolLawrenceville Apartments with Washer-DryerLawrenceville Cheap PlacesLawrenceville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawrenceville Luxury PlacesLawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University