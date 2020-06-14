161 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA with garage

Greetings, all you fine Georgia peaches, and welcome to your Lawrenceville apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the Atlanta Metro Area, just 27 miles northeast of ATL, Lawrenceville is conveniently located and just teeming with wonderful apartments for rent. Looking to land the Lawrenceville rental of your dreams? Then start clicking away at the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve thrown together, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with “The Crepe Myrtle City’s” finest before...

Cheap apartments in Lawrenceville are available year-round for about $550, with spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments and townhomes typically going for around $800.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Lawrenceville? Luckily, you’ll find an assortment of pet-friendly rentals within the city limits, as well as a smattering of furnished apartments and short-term lease deals. You’ll also find a plethora of modern apartments (less than 20 years old) that come equipped with dynamite amenities (gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, walk-in closets, covered parking, patio/balcony, complimentary Wi-Fi, etc). Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment rental, and you’ll be kicking back in your new Lawrenceville pad before you know it!

Lawrenceville apartments come in all shapes and sizes, and are spread throughout the city. If you appreciate a more urban vibe, we recommend checking out some of the new luxury lofts that have sprouted up in historic downtown recently. Meanwhile, suburbanites will be glad to know that lots of apartments are available in the Allendale, Gloster, and Bethesda neighborhoods as well. Many landlords in Lawrenceville perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so you’ll need a reputable cosigner if your leasing history is a bit sketchy.

As far as fun and games go, Lawrenceville is home to a variety of parks, trails, museums, an aquatic center, zoo, and a smattering of unique eateries and drinking establishments in the revitalized downtown area. Factor in a low cost of living index, and some of the friendliest folks you’ll find anywhere in the Deep South, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Lawrenceville!

