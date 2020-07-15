Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill parking

MULTI-MILLION RENOVATION IN PROGRESS > Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, Mulberry Place offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just a short 40 minute drive to Downtown Atlanta! Offering a variety of spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Mulberry Place an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments truly into homes. *Mulberry Place participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.