Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Mulberry Place

158 Paper Mill Rd · (833) 808-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 Paper Mill Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mulberry Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
MULTI-MILLION RENOVATION IN PROGRESS > Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, Mulberry Place offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just a short 40 minute drive to Downtown Atlanta! Offering a variety of spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Mulberry Place an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments truly into homes. *Mulberry Place participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 per household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Mulberry Place is a pet-friendly community! Dogs & cats welcome! Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mulberry Place have any available units?
Mulberry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Mulberry Place have?
Some of Mulberry Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mulberry Place currently offering any rent specials?
Mulberry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mulberry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Mulberry Place is pet friendly.
Does Mulberry Place offer parking?
Yes, Mulberry Place offers parking.
Does Mulberry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mulberry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mulberry Place have a pool?
Yes, Mulberry Place has a pool.
Does Mulberry Place have accessible units?
Yes, Mulberry Place has accessible units.
Does Mulberry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mulberry Place has units with dishwashers.
