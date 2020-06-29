Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

4355 Clairesbrook Ln

Acworth, GA 30101



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



Arched ceilings, wainscoting and other lovely architectural features add elegance to this beautiful home. Enjoy fabulous views of the lake from the living room, dining area, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and large deck. Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. The master suite has a gorgeous trey ceiling, garden tub, glass shower stall and large walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have wide closets. Neutral paint throughout and lovely wood flooring in the kitchen and baths. The unfinished basement offers over 1,700 square feet of space for storage and/or play. Close to major highways with the I-75 Expressway just 1.5 miles away. Enjoy fabulous cuisine at nearby restaurants including, Fish Thyme Restaurant, Poblano's, Dogwood Terrace, Ameer's Mediterranean Grill, Center Street Tavern and Doro's Italian Restaurant. No pets.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water

Gas: Ga Power, Scana

Electric: Cobb EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.