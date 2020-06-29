All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 4355 Clairesbrook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
4355 Clairesbrook Ln
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:55 PM

4355 Clairesbrook Ln

4355 Claresbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4355 Claresbrook Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
4355 Clairesbrook Ln
Acworth, GA 30101

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

Arched ceilings, wainscoting and other lovely architectural features add elegance to this beautiful home. Enjoy fabulous views of the lake from the living room, dining area, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and large deck. Freshly painted with new carpet throughout. The master suite has a gorgeous trey ceiling, garden tub, glass shower stall and large walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have wide closets. Neutral paint throughout and lovely wood flooring in the kitchen and baths. The unfinished basement offers over 1,700 square feet of space for storage and/or play. Close to major highways with the I-75 Expressway just 1.5 miles away. Enjoy fabulous cuisine at nearby restaurants including, Fish Thyme Restaurant, Poblano's, Dogwood Terrace, Ameer's Mediterranean Grill, Center Street Tavern and Doro's Italian Restaurant. No pets.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: Ga Power, Scana
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have any available units?
4355 Clairesbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have?
Some of 4355 Clairesbrook Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Clairesbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Clairesbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Clairesbrook Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Clairesbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Clairesbrook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College