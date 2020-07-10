4303 Brighton Way NW

Amenities

This beautiful 2-story Traditional home is located in the highly sought-after Legacy Park Community. This well-maintained home includes a 2-story entry with NEW Luxury Vinyl plank floors. The Formal Living room is open to dining room and both also have NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank floors. Spacious and recently redecorated & updated kitchen with NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank floors, all stainless-steel appliances (NEW Refrigerator & Microwave), Granite countertops, white cabinets, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the 2-story Family room with fireplace and NEW Carpet.