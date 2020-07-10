All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 4303 Brighton Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
4303 Brighton Way NW
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

4303 Brighton Way NW

4303 Brighton Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4303 Brighton Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story Traditional home is located in the highly sought-after Legacy Park Community. This well-maintained home includes a 2-story entry with NEW Luxury Vinyl plank floors. The Formal Living room is open to dining room and both also have NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank floors. Spacious and recently redecorated & updated kitchen with NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank floors, all stainless-steel appliances (NEW Refrigerator & Microwave), Granite countertops, white cabinets, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the 2-story Family room with fireplace and NEW Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have any available units?
4303 Brighton Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4303 Brighton Way NW have?
Some of 4303 Brighton Way NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Brighton Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Brighton Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Brighton Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Brighton Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Brighton Way NW offers parking.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Brighton Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have a pool?
No, 4303 Brighton Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have accessible units?
No, 4303 Brighton Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Brighton Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 Brighton Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4303 Brighton Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College