Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home!! This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home in Kennesaw's illustrious Highcroft subdivision will not last long!!! The front door opens up to a gorgeous and spacious great room, complete with hardwood floors, which leads to a huge kitchen with ceramic tile, gas range, and stainless steel fridge! Out back, the yard is FENCED IN with a large fire pit in the center, a PERFECT place to end your day! All four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as the laundry room. CALL TODAY!!