Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

4217 Highcroft Main

Location

4217 Highcroft Main, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
4217 Highcroft Main Available 08/05/19 Legacy Park - 4BR/2.5BA - Updated! - Available Now! Located in Highcroft within Legacy Park. Wonderful 4BR / 2.5BA home. All new interior paint! New flooring throughout! Many new Light Fixtures too! Main level boasts a Two-Story Foyer and a Separate Living Room with Arched entry to Dining Room. Kitchen is open to Breakfast and Family Room. Family Room has a fireplace and lots of windows. Kitchen is bright too and has an Island and Pantry. Half Bath and 2-Car Garage on this level. Upstairs is a Large Master Suite. Master Bath has Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Spacious Walk-in Closet. Three additional Bedrooms upstairs and a good size Laundry Room with a Linen Closet. Patio and Fully Fenced Rear Yard. Neighborhood park and playground almost across the street. Legacy park boasts many amenities, which are included: Pools, Tennis Complex, Soccer Fields, Baseball Field, Sand Volleyball, Walking Trails, Disc Golf Course and so much more! Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Highcroft Main have any available units?
4217 Highcroft Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4217 Highcroft Main have?
Some of 4217 Highcroft Main's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Highcroft Main currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Highcroft Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Highcroft Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Highcroft Main is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Highcroft Main offers parking.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Highcroft Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main have a pool?
Yes, 4217 Highcroft Main has a pool.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main have accessible units?
No, 4217 Highcroft Main does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Highcroft Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Highcroft Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Highcroft Main does not have units with air conditioning.
