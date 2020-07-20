Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

4217 Highcroft Main Available 08/05/19 Legacy Park - 4BR/2.5BA - Updated! - Available Now! Located in Highcroft within Legacy Park. Wonderful 4BR / 2.5BA home. All new interior paint! New flooring throughout! Many new Light Fixtures too! Main level boasts a Two-Story Foyer and a Separate Living Room with Arched entry to Dining Room. Kitchen is open to Breakfast and Family Room. Family Room has a fireplace and lots of windows. Kitchen is bright too and has an Island and Pantry. Half Bath and 2-Car Garage on this level. Upstairs is a Large Master Suite. Master Bath has Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Spacious Walk-in Closet. Three additional Bedrooms upstairs and a good size Laundry Room with a Linen Closet. Patio and Fully Fenced Rear Yard. Neighborhood park and playground almost across the street. Legacy park boasts many amenities, which are included: Pools, Tennis Complex, Soccer Fields, Baseball Field, Sand Volleyball, Walking Trails, Disc Golf Course and so much more! Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3417643)