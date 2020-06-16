All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3717 McGuire St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3717 McGuire St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3717 McGuire St NW

3717 Mcguire Street · (704) 313-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3717 Mcguire Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1599 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent
City: Kennesaw, Georgia
Price: $1599/month for 24 months lease agreement.
Subject: Cozy Home Available For Rent in Kennesaw, Georgia

Luvanex Rentals brings you this 2,234 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in a swim community in the heart of Kennesaw (Cobb County) Georgia. This beautiful unique space features double arched walkway to a cozy living room, dining and kitchen. Ideal for a growing family. This living room features a fireplace, with glass door view of a large fenced backyard.

Nice sized master bedroom with his and hers closet and bathroom (garden tub and shower) with a cove/nook for exercise equipment. House has a 2 car garage and brand new dishwasher and microwave in an all white kitchen with all other appliances in superb condition. Fresh paint and brand new light fixtures, newly steamed carpet, easy access to highways, all just a quick bike ride to shopping, dining, entertainment and KSU!!

Property is available August 1st, 2020

Schools near this property:
- Big Shanty Elementary School
- Awtry Middle School
- North Cobb High School

About 3717 Mcguire St NW Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

Directions: I-75 N to Exit 273 Wade Green Rd, LEFT on Wade Green Rd, continue on Cherokee St, to RIGHT on Jiles Rd. Follow Jiles approx 1.5 miles to right on Mcguire St into Oak Ridge Subdivision, Home is on left.

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(1 mth req'd. Can increase depending on low credit score - refundable end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: $400 non-refundable
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: 12 & 24 ($1599) months with renew options.

Call or Text Ruth to be placed on a viewing schedule - 404.519.7311
Office Line - 678.439.6013

Apply at www.luvanex.com

(RLNE5142932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 McGuire St NW have any available units?
3717 McGuire St NW has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3717 McGuire St NW have?
Some of 3717 McGuire St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 McGuire St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3717 McGuire St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 McGuire St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3717 McGuire St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3717 McGuire St NW does offer parking.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 McGuire St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW have a pool?
Yes, 3717 McGuire St NW has a pool.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW have accessible units?
No, 3717 McGuire St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 McGuire St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 McGuire St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 McGuire St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3717 McGuire St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity