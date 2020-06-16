Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Available 08/01/20 Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent

City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Price: $1599/month for 24 months lease agreement.

Subject: Cozy Home Available For Rent in Kennesaw, Georgia



Luvanex Rentals brings you this 2,234 sq ft home with an urban interior situated in a swim community in the heart of Kennesaw (Cobb County) Georgia. This beautiful unique space features double arched walkway to a cozy living room, dining and kitchen. Ideal for a growing family. This living room features a fireplace, with glass door view of a large fenced backyard.



Nice sized master bedroom with his and hers closet and bathroom (garden tub and shower) with a cove/nook for exercise equipment. House has a 2 car garage and brand new dishwasher and microwave in an all white kitchen with all other appliances in superb condition. Fresh paint and brand new light fixtures, newly steamed carpet, easy access to highways, all just a quick bike ride to shopping, dining, entertainment and KSU!!



Property is available August 1st, 2020



Schools near this property:

- Big Shanty Elementary School

- Awtry Middle School

- North Cobb High School



About 3717 Mcguire St NW Kennesaw, Georgia 30144



Directions: I-75 N to Exit 273 Wade Green Rd, LEFT on Wade Green Rd, continue on Cherokee St, to RIGHT on Jiles Rd. Follow Jiles approx 1.5 miles to right on Mcguire St into Oak Ridge Subdivision, Home is on left.



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

(1 mth req'd. Can increase depending on low credit score - refundable end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: $400 non-refundable

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:



Lease Term: 12 & 24 ($1599) months with renew options.



Call or Text Ruth to be placed on a viewing schedule - 404.519.7311

Office Line - 678.439.6013



Apply at www.luvanex.com



(RLNE5142932)