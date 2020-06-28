All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3561 Kennesaw Station Dr
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

3561 Kennesaw Station Dr

3561 Kennesaw Station Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3561 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
FOR RENT $1250 A MONTH $1250 SECURITY DEPOSIT
RENT & Deposit are both required before anyone moves in the rental.
3561 Kennesaw Station Drive GA 30144

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME
FEATURES:
New Carpet
New Floors
Fresh paint
Fenced Small backyard
Kitchen , living area & half bath on main level
Upstairs Two bedrooms with attached full bathrooms
Small Laundry room upstairs Washer & Dryer Included

** A MINIMUM NET INCOME OF $3800
NO RENTAL APPLICATION FEE
BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED
CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED
NO PETS ALLOWED AT ALL
Call Johnny 404-940-2609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have any available units?
3561 Kennesaw Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have?
Some of 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Kennesaw Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr offers parking.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have a pool?
No, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3561 Kennesaw Station Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College