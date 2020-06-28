3561 Kennesaw Station Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

FOR RENT $1250 A MONTH $1250 SECURITY DEPOSIT

RENT & Deposit are both required before anyone moves in the rental.

3561 Kennesaw Station Drive GA 30144



2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME

FEATURES:

New Carpet

New Floors

Fresh paint

Fenced Small backyard

Kitchen , living area & half bath on main level

Upstairs Two bedrooms with attached full bathrooms

Small Laundry room upstairs Washer & Dryer Included



** A MINIMUM NET INCOME OF $3800

NO RENTAL APPLICATION FEE

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED

CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED

NO PETS ALLOWED AT ALL

Call Johnny 404-940-2609