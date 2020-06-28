3561 Kennesaw Station Dr

Amenities
FOR RENT $1250 A MONTH $1250 SECURITY DEPOSIT
RENT & Deposit are both required before anyone moves in the rental.
3561 Kennesaw Station Drive GA 30144
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME
FEATURES:
New Carpet
New Floors
Fresh paint
Fenced Small backyard
Kitchen , living area & half bath on main level
Upstairs Two bedrooms with attached full bathrooms
Small Laundry room upstairs Washer & Dryer Included
** A MINIMUM NET INCOME OF $3800
NO RENTAL APPLICATION FEE
BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED
CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED
NO PETS ALLOWED AT ALL
Call Johnny 404-940-2609