Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW

3544 Kennesaw Station Drive · (770) 757-3694
Location

3544 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb. This stunning home includes designer furnishings and amazing appliances like washer & dryer , provided with all kitchen essentials included but not limited to eating and cooking utensils, blender, toaster and coffee maker etc. Walk to many restaurants. Living Room has 4k Smart TV's ready to steam all of your favorite shows! Literally just bring your suitcase, and we'll take care of the rest. Weekly / monthly stays. The basement has entertainment space with Air hockey and an office space to work. Wifi included Offering SHORT TERM stays for production teams in films and television, corporate clients, and professional athletes, and clients displaced due to fire or floods. Short-term stays are welcomed, and can be accommodated at higher rate. CALL TODAY, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. The property is secured by Ring security camera for the safety of the residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have any available units?
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have?
Some of 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have a pool?
No, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
