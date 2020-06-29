3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb. This stunning home includes designer furnishings and amazing appliances like washer & dryer , provided with all kitchen essentials included but not limited to eating and cooking utensils, blender, toaster and coffee maker etc. Walk to many restaurants. Living Room has 4k Smart TV's ready to steam all of your favorite shows! Literally just bring your suitcase, and we'll take care of the rest. Weekly / monthly stays. The basement has entertainment space with Air hockey and an office space to work. Wifi included Offering SHORT TERM stays for production teams in films and television, corporate clients, and professional athletes, and clients displaced due to fire or floods. Short-term stays are welcomed, and can be accommodated at higher rate. CALL TODAY, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. The property is secured by Ring security camera for the safety of the residents.