3525 Daventry Lane

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that has been well kept! Master on main with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large master walk in closet! Private fenced in backyard with custom fire pit perfect for entertaining! Located in a swim-tennis community with a community playground! Just minutes from parks, Historic Downtown Kennesaw, great restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-75. Don't miss your opportunity to view this house! Schedule your showing today! Call or text Staci @ 404-425-3238



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED



Minimum Qualifications:

$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply

Must make 3.5 times the rent in income

Must have good and verifiable rental history

Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history

Background check will be preformed

Credit check will be preformed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.