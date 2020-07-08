All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3525 Daventry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3525 Daventry Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

3525 Daventry Lane

3525 Daventry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3525 Daventry Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that has been well kept! Master on main with 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large master walk in closet! Private fenced in backyard with custom fire pit perfect for entertaining! Located in a swim-tennis community with a community playground! Just minutes from parks, Historic Downtown Kennesaw, great restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-75. Don't miss your opportunity to view this house! Schedule your showing today! Call or text Staci @ 404-425-3238

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Minimum Qualifications:
$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply
Must make 3.5 times the rent in income
Must have good and verifiable rental history
Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history
Background check will be preformed
Credit check will be preformed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Daventry Lane have any available units?
3525 Daventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3525 Daventry Lane have?
Some of 3525 Daventry Lane's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Daventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Daventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Daventry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane offer parking?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Daventry Lane has a pool.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Daventry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Daventry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College