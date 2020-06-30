All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3387 English Oaks Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3387 English Oaks Dr NW
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

3387 English Oaks Dr NW

3387 English Oaks Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3387 English Oaks Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located just a few minutes from I-75, this stunning home features four (4) over-sized bedrooms and three (3) full baths in a well sought after pool/tennis community. Other features include open floor plan, private, fenced backyard, tiled kitchen floors, updated kitchen appliances as well as endless counter space for your cooking needs. Over-sized bedrooms only add to the many comforts this home offers! The rear deck would be the ideal place to host those weekend cookouts with friends or to simply relax after a long day. Your family will want to call this home for years to come. This is a mandatory HOA community. There will be an additional $30 monthly fee added on to the rent. Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have any available units?
3387 English Oaks Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have?
Some of 3387 English Oaks Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3387 English Oaks Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3387 English Oaks Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3387 English Oaks Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW offers parking.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW has a pool.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3387 English Oaks Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3387 English Oaks Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College