3387 English Oaks Dr NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located just a few minutes from I-75, this stunning home features four (4) over-sized bedrooms and three (3) full baths in a well sought after pool/tennis community. Other features include open floor plan, private, fenced backyard, tiled kitchen floors, updated kitchen appliances as well as endless counter space for your cooking needs. Over-sized bedrooms only add to the many comforts this home offers! The rear deck would be the ideal place to host those weekend cookouts with friends or to simply relax after a long day. Your family will want to call this home for years to come. This is a mandatory HOA community. There will be an additional $30 monthly fee added on to the rent. Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long!



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.