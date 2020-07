Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Newly updated and spacious ranch home sits on a large lot with fenced backyard, huge kitchen with wrap-around bar top and enormous living room with new carpet. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Close to KSU and I-75. Won't last long, so hurry!