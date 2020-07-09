All apartments in Kennesaw
3236 Summer Stream Lane

Location

3236 Summer Stream Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BR/2.5 BA w/Master on the main. Open floor plan with formal dinning room, spacious kitchen featuring new appliances, breakfast area and a great view to the living room. The Master Bedroom has trey ceilings, sitting area, and ceiling fan. Nice sized master closet off the bathroom. Bonus room on 2nd floor makes for a great office, activity room or additional bedroom. Level fenced backyard with patio area. Available 5/15/2018.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have any available units?
3236 Summer Stream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have?
Some of 3236 Summer Stream Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Summer Stream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Summer Stream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Summer Stream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3236 Summer Stream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Summer Stream Lane offers parking.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Summer Stream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have a pool?
No, 3236 Summer Stream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have accessible units?
No, 3236 Summer Stream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Summer Stream Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Summer Stream Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3236 Summer Stream Lane has units with air conditioning.

