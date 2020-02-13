3210 Duvall Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE!! Newly Renovated 2bd/2ba Townhome Walking Distance from Downtown Kennesaw!! - OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, June 30th

1:00-3:00



Nestled at the end of a quiet, private cul-de-sac, this newly renovated end-unit townhome not only provides easy access to I-75 and I-575, but it's also located within walking distance from Historic Downtown Kennesaw and under 2 miles from Kennesaw State University! Additionally, this townhome is mere minutes from numerous options for entertainment and recreation such as Kennesaw Mountain, Adams Park, Town Center Mall, Big Shanty Smokehouse, Dry County Brewing Company, and Frozen Cow Creamery just to name a few.



This home also features a private screened in porch, dark hardwoods throughout, a living room with 20' ceilings and a brick fireplace, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, two very spacious bedrooms, two full baths, a loft overlooking the separate dining room, new bathroom vanities, new fixtures throughout, ceiling fans throughout, an alarm system, carport with a storage closet, and washer and dryer connections.



For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



(RLNE4973038)