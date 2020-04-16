3034 Langley Close NW

Amenities
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Amenities galore with loads of activities. Walk to park, pool, clubhouse, amphitheater, tennis courts. Onsite little league fields, soccer fields, and sand "beach" volleyball court. Prefer a 3 year lease, but will consider 1 or 2 year lease. Must have excellent credit score of 750 or above, with clean criminal history.