3034 Langley Close NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Amenities galore with loads of activities. Walk to park, pool, clubhouse, amphitheater, tennis courts. Onsite little league fields, soccer fields, and sand "beach" volleyball court. Prefer a 3 year lease, but will consider 1 or 2 year lease. Must have excellent credit score of 750 or above, with clean criminal history.