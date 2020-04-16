All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:21 AM

3034 Langley Close NW

3034 Langley Close · (770) 572-2246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Amenities galore with loads of activities. Walk to park, pool, clubhouse, amphitheater, tennis courts. Onsite little league fields, soccer fields, and sand "beach" volleyball court. Prefer a 3 year lease, but will consider 1 or 2 year lease. Must have excellent credit score of 750 or above, with clean criminal history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Langley Close NW have any available units?
3034 Langley Close NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3034 Langley Close NW have?
Some of 3034 Langley Close NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Langley Close NW currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Langley Close NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Langley Close NW pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Langley Close NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Langley Close NW does offer parking.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Langley Close NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW have a pool?
Yes, 3034 Langley Close NW has a pool.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW have accessible units?
No, 3034 Langley Close NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Langley Close NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Langley Close NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Langley Close NW does not have units with air conditioning.
