Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Hardwood floors, freshly painted, screened porch not pictured. Working on the outside now. Washer and Dryer connections only. Sorry, It does not come with the washer and dryer units. Refrigerator can stay if tenant wishes. -- OPEN HOUSE -- Today - 2:30-3:30 PM Text 770-462-5711 only please Applications online at avail.co Owner/Broker