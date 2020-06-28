2861 Hilton Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully decorated house located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot, welcomes you home to an amazing sight … marble & tile floors throughout the entire house! Come on into the 2-story entry that opens to flanking Formal LR & Formal DR and then into the back of the house that has the Open Concept soaring 2-story Family Room into the Breakfast Room and Kitchen. All White on White Kitchen has all Appliances, Center Island and Pantry; Main floor also has the 5th BR and the 3rd Full Bath; closet storage and Double Car Garage with auto opener & storage.