Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

2804 Dominion Lane

2804 Dominion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Dominion Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To virtually walk the property please follow the link - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mR4dFZ9N3R6

Amazing end unit townhouse in Kennesaw, GA. French doors open as you enter your new and upgraded home. Brand new washer and dryer along with black appliances. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a double sided fire place. Perfect location in Kennesaw. Visit peach state pm.com for more information and to apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Dominion Lane have any available units?
2804 Dominion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2804 Dominion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Dominion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Dominion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane offer parking?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Dominion Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane have a pool?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Dominion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Dominion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

