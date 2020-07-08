2804 Dominion Lane

Amenities

To virtually walk the property please follow the link - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mR4dFZ9N3R6



Amazing end unit townhouse in Kennesaw, GA. French doors open as you enter your new and upgraded home. Brand new washer and dryer along with black appliances. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a double sided fire place. Perfect location in Kennesaw. Visit peach state pm.com for more information and to apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

