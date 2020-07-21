All apartments in Kennesaw
2728 Saint Charles Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

2728 Saint Charles Lane

2728 St Charles Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2728 St Charles Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two-bedroom, two-bath cluster home in move-in condition. Beautiful hardwoods main part of house, carpet in bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with eating bar. Granite counter tops & cherry cabinets. Stainless appliances. Sliding door to patio & private back. Covered front porch. Nice fence; level back. Convenient location. Walk to park, Kennesaw Elementary, & Publix Shopping Center. Banks & restaurants in the shopping center. Ideal for retirees or working professionals. Very sought-after neighborhood. Trash & front yard maintenance included in rent. No pets. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have any available units?
2728 Saint Charles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have?
Some of 2728 Saint Charles Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Saint Charles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Saint Charles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Saint Charles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Saint Charles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Saint Charles Lane offers parking.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 Saint Charles Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have a pool?
No, 2728 Saint Charles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have accessible units?
No, 2728 Saint Charles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Saint Charles Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Saint Charles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Saint Charles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
