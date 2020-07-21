2728 Saint Charles Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Two-bedroom, two-bath cluster home in move-in condition. Beautiful hardwoods main part of house, carpet in bedrooms. Upgraded kitchen with eating bar. Granite counter tops & cherry cabinets. Stainless appliances. Sliding door to patio & private back. Covered front porch. Nice fence; level back. Convenient location. Walk to park, Kennesaw Elementary, & Publix Shopping Center. Banks & restaurants in the shopping center. Ideal for retirees or working professionals. Very sought-after neighborhood. Trash & front yard maintenance included in rent. No pets. No smokers.