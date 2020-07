Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated home. *Main level with hardwood floors. *Upgraded and beautiful kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances. *NEW HVAC system *NEW water heater *additional big loft in second floor *garage attached *privet backyard *High rated schools *Great community located in desirable area and walk distance to all your shopping needs - (Publix, Banks, CVS etc). *Short distance to Kennesaw State university. Rent INCLUDES landscaping and HOA fees. Minimum lease term is 18 months