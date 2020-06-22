2708 Windsor Court NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Living Room/Dining Combo with fireplace, Dining area is open to LR. Kitchen with all appliances, pantry & breakfast area; Upper level includes Master Suite w/ large closet & Bath w/ garden tub and separate shower; two additional bedrooms, hall bath & laundry closet in hall complete the upper level. In the lower level, you will find a huge 4th BR with French doors to the lower deck; 3rd Full Bath and double car garage with auto opener. Hardwood floors in Entry, Kitchen & Breakfast area, Carpets throughout. Additional $29.15 per month for City of Kennesaw Sanitation.