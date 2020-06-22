All apartments in Kennesaw
2708 Windsor Court NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2708 Windsor Court NW

Location

2708 Windsor Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living Room/Dining Combo with fireplace, Dining area is open to LR. Kitchen with all appliances, pantry & breakfast area; Upper level includes Master Suite w/ large closet & Bath w/ garden tub and separate shower; two additional bedrooms, hall bath & laundry closet in hall complete the upper level. In the lower level, you will find a huge 4th BR with French doors to the lower deck; 3rd Full Bath and double car garage with auto opener. Hardwood floors in Entry, Kitchen & Breakfast area, Carpets throughout. Additional $29.15 per month for City of Kennesaw Sanitation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

