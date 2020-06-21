All apartments in Kennesaw
2633 English Oaks Lane NW
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:19 AM

2633 English Oaks Lane NW

2633 English Oaks Lane · (770) 315-7088
Location

2633 English Oaks Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful property in one of Kennesaw's most sought-after neighborhoods...English Oaks! Master on the main with trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Separate soaking tub and shower in Master Bathroom. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bath and walk-in attic storage space. Central Heating & Air with new A/C unit. New dishwasher. Washer and Dryer included. Spacious 2 car garage with opener. Covered patio with view of Koi pond in the backyard. Entire interior is freshly, professionally painted. New carpet. Nice neighborhood pool, tennis courts and 2 playground areas. Close to schools, shopping, dining and even a walking trail with a key to Swift Cantrell Park. Garage has a utility trailer that will be removed before move-in. Items in attic storage will be removed before move-in. Pond pump will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have any available units?
2633 English Oaks Lane NW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have?
Some of 2633 English Oaks Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 English Oaks Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2633 English Oaks Lane NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 English Oaks Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW does offer parking.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW has a pool.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 English Oaks Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2633 English Oaks Lane NW has units with air conditioning.
