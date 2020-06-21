2633 English Oaks Lane NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful property in one of Kennesaw's most sought-after neighborhoods...English Oaks! Master on the main with trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Separate soaking tub and shower in Master Bathroom. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bath and walk-in attic storage space. Central Heating & Air with new A/C unit. New dishwasher. Washer and Dryer included. Spacious 2 car garage with opener. Covered patio with view of Koi pond in the backyard. Entire interior is freshly, professionally painted. New carpet. Nice neighborhood pool, tennis courts and 2 playground areas. Close to schools, shopping, dining and even a walking trail with a key to Swift Cantrell Park. Garage has a utility trailer that will be removed before move-in. Items in attic storage will be removed before move-in. Pond pump will be installed.