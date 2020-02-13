2546 Dobbs Drive NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming brick ranch w/hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchen w/breakfast area, family room and carpeted den/bonus room. Laundry room w/washer/dryer connections (tenant supplies their own w/d). Back patio and covered front porch. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. Pets negotiable w/pet deposit and extra rent. $45 app. fee per adult. Lease must begin within 30 days of app. acceptance. 1-year lease or longer available. Security deposit paid immediately upon application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.