Kennesaw, GA
2546 Dobbs Drive NW
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2546 Dobbs Drive NW

2546 Dobbs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Dobbs Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming brick ranch w/hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchen w/breakfast area, family room and carpeted den/bonus room. Laundry room w/washer/dryer connections (tenant supplies their own w/d). Back patio and covered front porch. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. Pets negotiable w/pet deposit and extra rent. $45 app. fee per adult. Lease must begin within 30 days of app. acceptance. 1-year lease or longer available. Security deposit paid immediately upon application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have any available units?
2546 Dobbs Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have?
Some of 2546 Dobbs Drive NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Dobbs Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Dobbs Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Dobbs Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Dobbs Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 Dobbs Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

