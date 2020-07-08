2324 Melody Lane Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come and see this light-filled adorable home in Kennesaw. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large bonus room. Eat-in kitchen features a gas stove for the chef enthusiast. Separate laundry room. Back deck overlooks large peaceful backyard. Ensuite master bath. Split between hardwoods and carpet throughout. All carpet is brand new. Fridge will be added and property cleaned before move-in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/27/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.