2324 Melody Lane Northwest
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:08 PM

2324 Melody Lane Northwest

Location

2324 Melody Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come and see this light-filled adorable home in Kennesaw. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large bonus room. Eat-in kitchen features a gas stove for the chef enthusiast. Separate laundry room. Back deck overlooks large peaceful backyard. Ensuite master bath. Split between hardwoods and carpet throughout. All carpet is brand new. Fridge will be added and property cleaned before move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/27/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have any available units?
2324 Melody Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have?
Some of 2324 Melody Lane Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Melody Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Melody Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Melody Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Melody Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Melody Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

