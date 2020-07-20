2125 Fairways Ct NW - 2125 Fairways Court

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Including Quartz Countertop! - This beautiful freshly PAINTED with UPGRADE KITCHEN 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome is in perfect location in one of the best subdivisions right off Pine-tree Country Club.
Townhome Upgrades Include: Quartz Countertops, Beautiful Premium Backsplash, resurfaced cabinets, stainless brush nickel package, brand new ceiling fan, black appliances including dishwasher.
**Washer & Dryer connections available!**
This townhome is conveniently located 3 miles from KSU and has immediate access to I-75 and Town Center Mall. A comprehensive background check is conducted for all potential occupants.
**Monthly Trash & Lawn Care is $25 per month**
Call us today to schedule your showing today! 516-581-9008
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4730530)