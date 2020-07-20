All apartments in Kennesaw
2125 Fairways Ct NW - 2125 Fairways Court

2125 Fairways Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Fairways Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Including Quartz Countertop! - This beautiful freshly PAINTED with UPGRADE KITCHEN 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome is in perfect location in one of the best subdivisions right off Pine-tree Country Club.

Townhome Upgrades Include: Quartz Countertops, Beautiful Premium Backsplash, resurfaced cabinets, stainless brush nickel package, brand new ceiling fan, black appliances including dishwasher.

**Washer & Dryer connections available!**

This townhome is conveniently located 3 miles from KSU and has immediate access to I-75 and Town Center Mall. A comprehensive background check is conducted for all potential occupants.

**Monthly Trash & Lawn Care is $25 per month**

Call us today to schedule your showing today! 516-581-9008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730530)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
