2125 Fairways Ct NW - 2125 Fairways Court

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Including Quartz Countertop! - This beautiful freshly PAINTED with UPGRADE KITCHEN 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhome is in perfect location in one of the best subdivisions right off Pine-tree Country Club.



Townhome Upgrades Include: Quartz Countertops, Beautiful Premium Backsplash, resurfaced cabinets, stainless brush nickel package, brand new ceiling fan, black appliances including dishwasher.



**Washer & Dryer connections available!**



This townhome is conveniently located 3 miles from KSU and has immediate access to I-75 and Town Center Mall. A comprehensive background check is conducted for all potential occupants.



**Monthly Trash & Lawn Care is $25 per month**



No Pets Allowed



