2082 Randolph Circle NW

Amenities
Spacious Living-Dining Room is open to the perfect “Flex” space that can be used as a Formal Dining Room; Media Room or Home Office as well as open to the fully renovated kitchen with all newer Cabinets, Granite Counters, all the Stainless-Steel Appliances & Tile floor. Full renovated bath between both Bedrooms has all newer tile & fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout; new windows, newer high efficiency HVAC system. Single car carport with storage room w/ laundry connections. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.