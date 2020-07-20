2082 Randolph Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking media room

Spacious Living-Dining Room is open to the perfect “Flex” space that can be used as a Formal Dining Room; Media Room or Home Office as well as open to the fully renovated kitchen with all newer Cabinets, Granite Counters, all the Stainless-Steel Appliances & Tile floor. Full renovated bath between both Bedrooms has all newer tile & fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout; new windows, newer high efficiency HVAC system. Single car carport with storage room w/ laundry connections. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.