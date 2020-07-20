All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2082 Randolph Circle NW

2082 Randolph Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2082 Randolph Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
Spacious Living-Dining Room is open to the perfect “Flex” space that can be used as a Formal Dining Room; Media Room or Home Office as well as open to the fully renovated kitchen with all newer Cabinets, Granite Counters, all the Stainless-Steel Appliances & Tile floor. Full renovated bath between both Bedrooms has all newer tile & fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout; new windows, newer high efficiency HVAC system. Single car carport with storage room w/ laundry connections. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have any available units?
2082 Randolph Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have?
Some of 2082 Randolph Circle NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2082 Randolph Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
2082 Randolph Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2082 Randolph Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 2082 Randolph Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 2082 Randolph Circle NW offers parking.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2082 Randolph Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have a pool?
No, 2082 Randolph Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 2082 Randolph Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2082 Randolph Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2082 Randolph Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2082 Randolph Circle NW has units with air conditioning.
