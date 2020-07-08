All apartments in Kennesaw
2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW

2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter into your new home to an open into the Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace & gas logs, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan; Dining area with pass-thru window to kitchen & sliding glass door to rear deck; Kitchen with all appliances and bay window breakfast area & pantry. NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout main and lower levels! NEW Carpet throughout upper level and on stairs! Upper level includes Master suite with tray ceiling and private Bath with garden tub and separate shower, two additional bedrooms, and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have any available units?
2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have?
Some of 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW offers parking.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have a pool?
No, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.

