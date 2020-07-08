2072 Cherokee Ridge Trail NW

Amenities

Enter into your new home to an open into the Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace & gas logs, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan; Dining area with pass-thru window to kitchen & sliding glass door to rear deck; Kitchen with all appliances and bay window breakfast area & pantry. NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout main and lower levels! NEW Carpet throughout upper level and on stairs! Upper level includes Master suite with tray ceiling and private Bath with garden tub and separate shower, two additional bedrooms, and full bath.