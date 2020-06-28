Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2014 Ellison Way NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Let the gracious entryway wow your guests as you usher them into this amazing home! Dark wood flooring contrasts beautifully with the white pillars, wainscoting and fireplace throughout the vast downstairs open floor plan which includes a formal dining area, large living area and roomy eat-in kitchen. Large windows by the fireplace and the eat-in area of the kitchen overlook the private back patio. The broad kitchen island has a perfect bar stool ledge that allows your guests to join in while you cook. Upstairs is a massive hallway, connecting the three bedrooms, that can be used as a play area or loft office. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a beautifully tiled bathroom with shower, separate garden tub, long, dual-sink vanity with granite counters, lovely wood cabinetry, and a separate water closet. The hall bath also has beautiful tile and cabinetry and has a separate entrance from bedroom 2. With a two car garage and a guest half bath on the main level, this home has it all!!!



UTILITIES:

Water: Provided by the HOA

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Cobb EMC



