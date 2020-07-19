All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW

1990 Barrett Knoll Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1990 Barrett Knoll Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Picture perfect 3BR 2BA ranch with a view of Kennesaw Mountain available now! This home boasts high ceilings, wood flooring, brand new neutral carpet, stainless steel appliances, Fireplace, sun Room to relax in, windows galore, Master with sitting area, two other generous sized bedrooms. All this and a stone's throw from Mt. Paran Christian school/Marietta Country Club/Kennesaw Mountain and the shopping off Barrett & Cobb Parkway. This will not last so hurry in. Pictures shown are representative of the property furnished. Property is leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have any available units?
1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have?
Some of 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW offers parking.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have a pool?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.
