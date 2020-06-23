1990 Barrett Knoll Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Picture perfect and meticulously taken care of this 3 BR 2 BA ranch home with a view of Kennesaw Mountain is available now! This home boasts high ceilings, wood flooring, Wall-to-wall (brand new) carpet, stainless steel appliances, Fireplace, gorgeous sun Room to relax in, windows galore, Master with sitting area, two other generous sized bedrooms. All this and a stone's throw from Mt. Paran Christian school/Marietta Country Club/Kennesaw Mountain and the shopping off Barrett & Cobb Parkway. This will not last so hurry in. Pictures shown are representative of the property furnished. Property is unfurnished ready for your own touch to make it home.