All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1990 Barrett Knoll Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1990 Barrett Knoll Cir

1990 Barrett Knoll Cir NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1990 Barrett Knoll Cir NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Picture perfect and meticulously taken care of this 3 BR 2 BA ranch home with a view of Kennesaw Mountain is available now! This home boasts high ceilings, wood flooring, Wall-to-wall (brand new) carpet, stainless steel appliances, Fireplace, gorgeous sun Room to relax in, windows galore, Master with sitting area, two other generous sized bedrooms. All this and a stone's throw from Mt. Paran Christian school/Marietta Country Club/Kennesaw Mountain and the shopping off Barrett & Cobb Parkway. This will not last so hurry in. Pictures shown are representative of the property furnished. Property is unfurnished ready for your own touch to make it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have any available units?
1990 Barrett Knoll Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have?
Some of 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Barrett Knoll Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir offer parking?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir has a pool.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have accessible units?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Barrett Knoll Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College