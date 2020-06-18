1947 Lake Heights Cir

Amenities

You can't miss this one! Gorgeous home in Kennesaw! - Come Live in This Gorgeous, Highly Desired 3 beds /2.5 baths townhouse. Enjoy Cooking in This Spacious Kitchen & Stained Cabinets that has Views to Your Lovely Family Room. Gas Fireplace. Master Suite & Bathroom is a Must see. Large Secondary bedrooms. Separate Dining Room. Upstairs has a Large Open Loft. Private Patio for Parties. 2 Car Garage. Neighborhood includes Clubhouse, Pool, & Children pool. Sidewalks Throughout that has Access to Beautiful Lake w/ Walking Trails. Best School District. Minutes From Wholes Foods, Town Center Mall and Hiking. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



