1947 Lake Heights Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1947 Lake Heights Cir

1947 Lake Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Lake Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
You can't miss this one! Gorgeous home in Kennesaw! - Come Live in This Gorgeous, Highly Desired 3 beds /2.5 baths townhouse. Enjoy Cooking in This Spacious Kitchen & Stained Cabinets that has Views to Your Lovely Family Room. Gas Fireplace. Master Suite & Bathroom is a Must see. Large Secondary bedrooms. Separate Dining Room. Upstairs has a Large Open Loft. Private Patio for Parties. 2 Car Garage. Neighborhood includes Clubhouse, Pool, & Children pool. Sidewalks Throughout that has Access to Beautiful Lake w/ Walking Trails. Best School District. Minutes From Wholes Foods, Town Center Mall and Hiking. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE4423481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

