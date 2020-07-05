All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1918 Westover Lane NW

1918 Westover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Westover Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Deceptively large, This beautifully decorated traditional Brick & Frame Stepless Ranch welcomes you home to an entry that opens into a spacious Open Concept Living Room/Sunroom stretching from the front of the home to the rear, soaring vaulted ceilings, fireplace w/ gas logs & is also open to the Formal Dining Room & Oversized Kitchen w/ breakfast area. Kitchen with center island, all Stainless-Steel appliances, pantry and double doors to rear patio overlooking private back yard. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath (separate garden tub & shower).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have any available units?
1918 Westover Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1918 Westover Lane NW have?
Some of 1918 Westover Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Westover Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Westover Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Westover Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Westover Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Westover Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Westover Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1918 Westover Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1918 Westover Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Westover Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Westover Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Westover Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.

