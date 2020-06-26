All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1895 Ellison Lakes Ct
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

1895 Ellison Lakes Ct

1895 Ellison Lakes Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1895 Ellison Lakes Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained 3BR/2.5 BA townhome located off Hwy 41 near Kennesaw Univ, near I-75. Nicely painted home with gleaming hardwood floors leading into the living room w/fireplace and dining room. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen wtih tons of cabinet space, pantry and breakfast area. Upstairs features loft area great for small office, master bedroom w/walk-in closet, master bath w/separate tub, shower and vanity, two spacious secondary bedrooms with closets and bath. Great patio leading to backyard. 2-car garage. Swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have any available units?
1895 Ellison Lakes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have?
Some of 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1895 Ellison Lakes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct offers parking.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct has a pool.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have accessible units?
No, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1895 Ellison Lakes Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College