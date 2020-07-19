1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool playground tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool garage tennis court

Minutes from Kennesaw Mountain, close to KSU! - Get your walking shoes on and head to Kennesaw Mt.s hiking trails on the weekends- youre only minutes away in this end-unit townhome with the feel of a detached home. Golden hardwoods in great room greet you along w/large eat-in kitchen. Master on main w/private attached bath, double vanity, garden tub. 2 addl bedrooms and bath. Dining, shopping right around corner! One car garage. Washer/dryer stay. Great amenities-pool, tennis, playground. Definitely one to see. With its great condition and location, it will go fast!



(RLNE2694802)