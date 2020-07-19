All apartments in Kennesaw
1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L
1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L

1823 Willow Branch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Willow Branch Ln, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
bathtub
Minutes from Kennesaw Mountain, close to KSU! - Get your walking shoes on and head to Kennesaw Mt.s hiking trails on the weekends- youre only minutes away in this end-unit townhome with the feel of a detached home. Golden hardwoods in great room greet you along w/large eat-in kitchen. Master on main w/private attached bath, double vanity, garden tub. 2 addl bedrooms and bath. Dining, shopping right around corner! One car garage. Washer/dryer stay. Great amenities-pool, tennis, playground. Definitely one to see. With its great condition and location, it will go fast!

(RLNE2694802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have any available units?
1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have?
Some of 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L offers parking.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have a pool?
Yes, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L has a pool.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have accessible units?
No, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Willow Branch Lane NW #L does not have units with air conditioning.
