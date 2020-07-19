1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311

Amenities
SUBLEASE! AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST!
We have one room available in our 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home. The Haven at Kennesaw is a private, off-campus student housing alternative within close proximity to Kennesaw State University. It is the newest housing option in Kennesaw and is the only community exclusively offering private cottages.
Private Bedrooms and Bathrooms
Half Bath on Main
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Style Floors
Large Balconies
Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Included
Trash Included
Cable TV and Internet Included
Electricity, Water and Sewer Include