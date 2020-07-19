All apartments in Kennesaw
1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311

1805 Shiloh Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Shiloh Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
SUBLEASE! AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST!

We have one room available in our 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home. The Haven at Kennesaw is a private, off-campus student housing alternative within close proximity to Kennesaw State University. It is the newest housing option in Kennesaw and is the only community exclusively offering private cottages.

Private Bedrooms and Bathrooms
Half Bath on Main
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Style Floors
Large Balconies
Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Included
Trash Included
Cable TV and Internet Included
Electricity, Water and Sewer Include

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have any available units?
1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have?
Some of 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 offers parking.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 has a pool.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have accessible units?
No, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 Shiloh Rd NW - 4, Unit 311 has units with air conditioning.
