Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM

1751 Oakbrook Ln NW

1751 Oakbrook Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Oakbrook Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1751 Oakbrook Lane NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Enjoy the Kennesaw experience with this fabulous townhome. Walk to Whole Foods, the many shopping options and plenty of restaurants, all while living in a beautiful townhome community. The open floor plan allows for family gatherings and includes a large living area, dining area with wainscoting, and beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, maple cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a spacious pantry. The roomy master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings. The private patio is perfect for enjoying a peaceful evening. Great location off Barrett Pkwy and Cobb Pkwy near Kennesaw Marketplace and other great shopping locations, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, and great restaurants, including: Caper's Restaurant, Tacos Del Chavo, The LoKal Restaurant, Bourbon Street Ice, Taj Mahal, Ameer's Mediterranean Grill and Mediterranean Bistro.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have any available units?
1751 Oakbrook Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have?
Some of 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Oakbrook Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW offers parking.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have a pool?
No, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1751 Oakbrook Ln NW has units with air conditioning.

