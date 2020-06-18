1751 Oakbrook Ln NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1751 Oakbrook Lane NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Enjoy the Kennesaw experience with this fabulous townhome. Walk to Whole Foods, the many shopping options and plenty of restaurants, all while living in a beautiful townhome community. The open floor plan allows for family gatherings and includes a large living area, dining area with wainscoting, and beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, maple cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a spacious pantry. The roomy master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings. The private patio is perfect for enjoying a peaceful evening. Great location off Barrett Pkwy and Cobb Pkwy near Kennesaw Marketplace and other great shopping locations, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, and great restaurants, including: Caper's Restaurant, Tacos Del Chavo, The LoKal Restaurant, Bourbon Street Ice, Taj Mahal, Ameer's Mediterranean Grill and Mediterranean Bistro.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water

Gas: All Electric

Electric: GA Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



