1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW

1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, Hard To Find, Stepless, Split-Bedroom Ranch In Top-Rated Kennesaw Mountain High School District. Minutes To Cobb Pkwy & I-75. Well-Maintained, Light, Airy, Move-In Ready. Fresh Paint & Carpet Throughout. Home Features Greatroom With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room & Sun Room With Fireplace That Could Work Wonderfully As A Home Office Or Study Space. Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Tub & Shower. Upstairs Bonus Room Would Make Fantastic Office Space. Backyard Offers A Storage Shed For Additional Storage Or Hobby Space. This Pristine Home Will Not Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have any available units?
1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have?
Some of 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

