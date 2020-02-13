1682 Stilesboro Ridge Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning, Hard To Find, Stepless, Split-Bedroom Ranch In Top-Rated Kennesaw Mountain High School District. Minutes To Cobb Pkwy & I-75. Well-Maintained, Light, Airy, Move-In Ready. Fresh Paint & Carpet Throughout. Home Features Greatroom With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room & Sun Room With Fireplace That Could Work Wonderfully As A Home Office Or Study Space. Master Bath Features Double Vanities, Tub & Shower. Upstairs Bonus Room Would Make Fantastic Office Space. Backyard Offers A Storage Shed For Additional Storage Or Hobby Space. This Pristine Home Will Not Last!