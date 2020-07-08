1678 Leyland Drive NW

Amenities
Located just minutes to KSU, I75, local shopping, and dining sits this warm and inviting home. Interior living offers an open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths upstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding door leading to a fenced yard. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Lovely landscaped property with 1 car garage rounds out this picture-perfect home. Available for immediate move-in!