Kennesaw, GA
1678 Leyland Drive NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

1678 Leyland Drive NW

Location

1678 Leyland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Cedarcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just minutes to KSU, I75, local shopping, and dining sits this warm and inviting home. Interior living offers an open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths upstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding door leading to a fenced yard. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Lovely landscaped property with 1 car garage rounds out this picture-perfect home. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have any available units?
1678 Leyland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have?
Some of 1678 Leyland Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1678 Leyland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1678 Leyland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 Leyland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1678 Leyland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1678 Leyland Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1678 Leyland Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1678 Leyland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1678 Leyland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1678 Leyland Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 Leyland Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 Leyland Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

