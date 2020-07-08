1678 Leyland Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located just minutes to KSU, I75, local shopping, and dining sits this warm and inviting home. Interior living offers an open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths upstairs. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sliding door leading to a fenced yard. Large master suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Lovely landscaped property with 1 car garage rounds out this picture-perfect home. Available for immediate move-in!