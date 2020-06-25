Rent Calculator
Kennesaw, GA
1650 Leyland Drive NW
1650 Leyland Drive NW
1650 Leyland Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1650 Leyland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Cedarcrest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Short term lease is 1,900 3 months to 6 months---long term rental 1 to 2 years at 1,600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have any available units?
1650 Leyland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have?
Some of 1650 Leyland Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1650 Leyland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Leyland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Leyland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Leyland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennesaw
.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Leyland Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Leyland Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1650 Leyland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1650 Leyland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Leyland Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Leyland Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Leyland Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
