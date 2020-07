Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, & Sunroom with door to rear patio. Hardwood floors throughout the main level! Kitchen with Granite countertops, breakfast bar, and all black on black appliances (NEW Dishwasher). Master Suite w/ Sitting Area & walk-in closet. Blinds on all windows included. Rent includes Water & Sewer, Full yard maintenance and swim/tennis. **Additional $29.15 per month for City of Kennesaw Sanitation and $15.00 for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.